Social workers plead not guilty in de...

Social workers plead not guilty in death of 8-year-old Gabriel Fernandez

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 17 Read more: LA Daily News

Two former social workers and their supervisors, who are accused of failing to protect an 8-year-old Palmdale boy from deadly abuse by his mother and then-boyfriend, pleaded not guilty today to child abuse and falsifying records. Stefanie Rodriguez, 32, Patricia Clement, 66, Kevin Bom, 37, and Gregory Merritt, 61, were fired from their jobs following an internal investigation into the May 24, 2013 death of Gabriel Fernandez.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palmdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12) 12 hr winner 268
Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15) 12 hr winner 554
News Chamber names 2014's top businesses (Sep '14) Wed Location justice 15
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) Tue Well Well 12
Palmdale Founders Day Celebration Apr 2 Tony 23
News North Hollywood school faces cuts because of ri... Mar 30 Gina 1
Crossdresser bottom hooker for std positive top... Mar '17 cdbottom 1
See all Palmdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palmdale Forum Now

Palmdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palmdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Palmdale, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,006 • Total comments across all topics: 280,623,852

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC