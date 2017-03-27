Private funding paramount for Victorville-to-Vegas train

One month after consultants revealed $1 billion revenue projections for a high-speed rail line through Victorville, connecting Southern California and Las Vegas, the attention has already shifted to the reverse side of the ambitious project: its price tag. Neil Peterson, who authored the ridership and revenue study unveiled March 2, acknowledged then that the proposed rail's construction and annual operating costs were without studied estimates, calling that important task "our next job."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.