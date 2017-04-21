NASAa s high-altitude plane takes to sky for GOES-16 field campaign
The mission? Ensure that NOAA's GOES-16's Advanced Baseline Imager and Geostationary Lightning Mapper instruments are "seeing" the same targets as the plane's instruments. Why? Because, to put it simply, GOES-16's data has to be as well-calibrated and accurate as possible-lives depend on it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Aerotech News And Review.
Add your comments below
Palmdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|Wed
|winner
|280
|Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15)
|Wed
|winner
|566
|Chamber names 2014's top businesses (Sep '14)
|Apr 26
|Location justice
|15
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|Apr 25
|Well Well
|12
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|Apr '17
|Tony
|23
|North Hollywood school faces cuts because of ri...
|Mar '17
|Gina
|1
|Crossdresser bottom hooker for std positive top...
|Mar '17
|cdbottom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palmdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC