Man set to be arraigned today in the fatal stabbing of his grandmother

LOS ANGELES >> A 29-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing his grandmother in Palmdale in an attack that also left his mother wounded is expected to be arraigned today in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom. Prosecutors from the District Attorney's Office Elder Abuse division are handling the case against Flores, who is also facing allegations of great bodily injury and personal use of a deadly weapon.

