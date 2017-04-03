Man set to be arraigned today in the ...

Man set to be arraigned today in the fatal stabbing of his grandmother

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: LA Daily News

LOS ANGELES >> A 29-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing his grandmother in Palmdale in an attack that also left his mother wounded is expected to be arraigned today in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom. Prosecutors from the District Attorney's Office Elder Abuse division are handling the case against Flores, who is also facing allegations of great bodily injury and personal use of a deadly weapon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palmdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15) 3 hr Pennie Lane 540
Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12) 3 hr Pennie Lane 255
Palmdale Founders Day Celebration Apr 2 Tony 23
News North Hollywood school faces cuts because of ri... Mar 30 Gina 1
Kathy, Kees, Rivera possibly Cross possibly Fra... Mar 30 DNA searcher 1
Double Fatal - West Hills Violent BMW Car Accident Mar 29 Newsroom_LA 2
Sheriff's "Patrolling" Lake Los Angeles!!?? (Jul '13) Mar 29 Concerned 4
See all Palmdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palmdale Forum Now

Palmdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palmdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Palmdale, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,780 • Total comments across all topics: 280,190,217

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC