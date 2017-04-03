Los Angeles man killed in rollover cr...

Los Angeles man killed in rollover crash near Palmdale

LAKE LOS ANGELES >> A 31-year-old man driving a pickup truck was killed in a rollover crash in Lake Los Angeles near Palmdale, the California Highway Patrol said Sunday. It happened at about 3 p.m. Saturday at 162nd Street East and East Avenue O, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Alex Rubio.

