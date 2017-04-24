Lawmakers propose expanding L.A. Coun...

Lawmakers propose expanding L.A. County Board of Supervisors from 5...

Sen. Tony Mendoza, D-Artesia, wants to expand the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors from five to seven members. A group of nine state lawmakers on Thursday introduced a bill that would seek to improve representation of people of color on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors by expanding it from five to seven members and creating a position of an elected county executive.

