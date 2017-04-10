Lawmaker pushes Cal aerospace researc...

Lawmaker pushes Cal aerospace research lab

PALMDALE, Calif.-If Assemblyman Tom Lackey's vision is realized, the Antelope Valley could eventually be home to something like the Lawrence Livermore research laboratory founded by the University of California in 1952. Lackey, R-Palmdale, who represents the 36th Assembly District, is proposing legislation that would identify the Antelope Valley as the site for a new research institution tentatively dubbed the California Institute for Aerospace.

