EXCHANGE: Learning center science head gets new perspective

Learning center science head gets new perspective

Shrewsbury , lead flight director at the Challenger Learning Center at Heartland Community College, flew aboard the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy last month as part of a program to give educators a first-hand opportunity to see scientific researchers at work. During the two flights she made while in California, in discussions on the ground and a course she took as part of the project, Shrewsbury learned a lot about infrared astronomy and the electromagnetic spectrum.

