Dog dies in Palmdale house fire

Dog dies in Palmdale house fire

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: LA Daily News

The fire was reported about 8 p.m. in the 36000 block of Springsong Way, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palmdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12) Fri _Zoey_ 260
Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15) Fri _Zoey_ 546
Palmdale Founders Day Celebration Apr 2 Tony 23
News North Hollywood school faces cuts because of ri... Mar 30 Gina 1
Kathy, Kees, Rivera possibly Cross possibly Fra... Mar 30 DNA searcher 1
Double Fatal - West Hills Violent BMW Car Accident Mar 29 Newsroom_LA 2
Sheriff's "Patrolling" Lake Los Angeles!!?? (Jul '13) Mar 29 Concerned 4
See all Palmdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palmdale Forum Now

Palmdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palmdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Palmdale, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,944 • Total comments across all topics: 280,363,059

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC