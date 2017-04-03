California Households Still Conservin...

California Households Still Conserving Water

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: NBC Bay Area

MAY 05: The California Aqueduct carries water from the Sierra Nevada Mountains to southern California as urgent calls for California residents to conserve water grow on May 5, 2008 near Palmdale, California. The California Department of Water Resources has announced that its final snow survey of the season indicates that snow depth and water content in the Sierra Nevada Mountains was only 67 percent of normal levels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palmdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Palmdale Founders Day Celebration Apr 2 Tony 23
Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15) Mar 31 winner 533
Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12) Mar 30 winner 248
News North Hollywood school faces cuts because of ri... Mar 30 Gina 1
Kathy, Kees, Rivera possibly Cross possibly Fra... Mar 30 DNA searcher 1
Double Fatal - West Hills Violent BMW Car Accident Mar 29 Newsroom_LA 2
Sheriff's "Patrolling" Lake Los Angeles!!?? (Jul '13) Mar 29 Concerned 4
See all Palmdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palmdale Forum Now

Palmdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palmdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Palmdale, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,127 • Total comments across all topics: 280,055,330

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC