Antelope Valley man sentenced for recording himself sexually abusing 3-month-old
A Littlerock man was sentenced to 35 years to life in state prison for sexually abusing a 3-month-old family member and taking photos and video while doing it, authorities said Wednesday. He'll begin serving his state prison sentence after finishing a more than 21-year federal prison sentence for child pornography, said the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Add your comments below
Palmdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|Apr 19
|_Zoey_
|262
|Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15)
|Apr 19
|_Zoey_
|548
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|Apr 2
|Tony
|23
|North Hollywood school faces cuts because of ri...
|Mar 30
|Gina
|1
|Kathy, Kees, Rivera possibly Cross possibly Fra...
|Mar 30
|DNA searcher
|1
|Double Fatal - West Hills Violent BMW Car Accident
|Mar 29
|Newsroom_LA
|2
|Sheriff's "Patrolling" Lake Los Angeles!!?? (Jul '13)
|Mar 29
|Concerned
|4
Find what you want!
Search Palmdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC