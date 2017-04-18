Antelope Valley man sentenced for rec...

Antelope Valley man sentenced for recording himself sexually abusing 3-month-old

Wednesday Apr 12

A Littlerock man was sentenced to 35 years to life in state prison for sexually abusing a 3-month-old family member and taking photos and video while doing it, authorities said Wednesday. He'll begin serving his state prison sentence after finishing a more than 21-year federal prison sentence for child pornography, said the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

