4 L.A. County workers to be arraigned in death of Palmdale 8-year-old
There are 1 comment on the LA Daily News story from Monday Apr 3, titled 4 L.A. County workers to be arraigned in death of Palmdale 8-year-old. In it, LA Daily News reports that:
Two former social workers and their supervisors are scheduled to be arraigned today on charges of falsifying records and child abuse stemming from the death of an 8-year-old Palmdale boy whose mother and then-boyfriend are charged with his murder . The social workers and two of their supervisors --- Stefanie Rodriguez, 31, Patricia Clement, 66, Kevin Bom, 37, and Gregory Merritt, 61 -- were fired from their jobs following an internal investigation into the May 24, 2013, death of Gabriel Fernandez.
Why would they do that? What was their point?
