4 L.A. County workers to be arraigned in death of Palmdale 8-year-old

Two former social workers and their supervisors are scheduled to be arraigned today on charges of falsifying records and child abuse stemming from the death of an 8-year-old Palmdale boy whose mother and then-boyfriend are charged with his murder.

Two former social workers and their supervisors are scheduled to be arraigned today on charges of falsifying records and child abuse stemming from the death of an 8-year-old Palmdale boy whose mother and then-boyfriend are charged with his murder . The social workers and two of their supervisors --- Stefanie Rodriguez, 31, Patricia Clement, 66, Kevin Bom, 37, and Gregory Merritt, 61 -- were fired from their jobs following an internal investigation into the May 24, 2013, death of Gabriel Fernandez.

Now_What-

“LMAO At You”

Since: Jul 16

Next door to you,

#1 Wednesday Apr 5
Why would they do that? What was their point?
