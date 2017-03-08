Warming trend coming to Southern California
A warming trend will get underway in the Southland today, producing highs in the 80s later this week, forecasters said. Temperatures, which were in the 50s and low 60s Sunday, will reach the mid 60s in some communities today, the lower 70s Tuesday, the low 80s Wednesday, a few degrees higher on Thursday, more highs in the low 80s on Friday, and highs in the mid 70s Saturday and Sunday, according to a National Weather Service 7-day forecast.
Palmdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|1 hr
|_Zoey_
|230
|Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15)
|1 hr
|_Zoey_
|518
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|Tue
|Mark Phillips
|11
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|Mar 4
|Now_What-
|13
|Need property in alpine
|Mar 1
|Only_Dirt
|1
|Looking for Debbie Matthews
|Mar 1
|Looking for my info
|1
|Gov. Brown declares state of emergency for 50 C...
|Feb 20
|Now_What-
|1
