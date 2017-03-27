VIDEO: Teens channel 'Beauty and the ...

VIDEO: Teens channel 'Beauty and the Beast,' 'Up' and more for promposals

High schoolers are asking each other to prom in the most elaborate ways; some are using iconic pop culture themes, romantic candlelit serenades and even incorporating live animals into the mix. Jasmine Centeno, 18, of Palmdale, California, will be the "Belle" of the ball after her date's creative "Beauty and the Beast" promposal.

