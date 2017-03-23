This Desert Life: Desert trash revisited
Potential beauty, however, often remains in a stagnated state due to illegal dumping, a pervasive dilemma beyond nature's immediate control. So believes Scott Brown, founder and president of High Desert Keepers, an organization with an aim of eradicating illegal dumps. The Keepers performed their first proper cleanup back in December - around the time I first wrote about "desert trash" - but the impetus behind their cause manifested years ago.
