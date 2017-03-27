There Could Soon Be an Easier Way to ...

There Could Soon Be an Easier Way to Pay Off Your Parking Tickets

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: LA Weekly

A simple parking ticket can lead to a hold on your vehicle registration and threats to intercept California tax refunds . The $73 citations, which can spiral, if unpaid, to $175 or more, are the bane of many Angelenos' existence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palmdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kathy, Kees, Rivera possibly Cross possibly Fra... 4 hr DNA searcher 1
Double Fatal - West Hills Violent BMW Car Accident 18 hr Newsroom_LA 2
Sheriff's "Patrolling" Lake Los Angeles!!?? (Jul '13) 23 hr Concerned 4
Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12) Tue Pasquali 247
Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15) Tue Pasquali 532
Lancaster Resident Kathy Kees aka Kathy Rivera Tue DNA searcher 1
News China's top bus firm to shy away from North Ame... Mar 27 Ronald 1
See all Palmdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palmdale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at March 30 at 12:14PM PDT

Palmdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palmdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Climate Change
  2. Iran
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Palmdale, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,766 • Total comments across all topics: 279,931,029

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC