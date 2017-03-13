Stabbing victim found dead in forest above La Canada Flintridge identified as Palmdale man
ANGELES NATIONAL FOREST >> Authorities have identified a 35-year-old stabbing victim whose body was found along the side of a road deep in the forest north of La Canada Flintridge last week. A hiker discovered the remains of Anthony James Willis shortly before 1 p.m. on March 2 along mile marker 18.97 of Angeles Forest Highway , in the area of Big Tujunga Road, according to Ed Winter, assistant chief of operations at the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Add your comments below
Palmdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gov. Brown declares state of emergency for 50 C...
|Sun
|Now_What-
|2
|Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15)
|Sat
|winner
|521
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|Sat
|winner
|233
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|Mar 11
|Now_What-
|20
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|Mar 7
|Mark Phillips
|11
|Need property in alpine
|Mar 1
|Only_Dirt
|1
|Looking for Debbie Matthews
|Mar 1
|Looking for my info
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palmdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC