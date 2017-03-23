Social workers allegedly failed to sa...

Social workers allegedly failed to save a boy from abuse. Now they will face trial in his death.

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: The Washington Post

A friend of the family of Gabriel Fernandez wears a shirt with his likeness at a news conference in the Sylmar district of Los Angeles on April 7, 2016. The 8-year-old California boy had been on everyone's radar: He went to school with bald spots and bruises, black eyes and split lips, according to court testimony .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palmdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12) 19 hr winner 248
News North Hollywood school faces cuts because of ri... Thu Gina 1
Kathy, Kees, Rivera possibly Cross possibly Fra... Thu DNA searcher 1
Double Fatal - West Hills Violent BMW Car Accident Wed Newsroom_LA 2
Sheriff's "Patrolling" Lake Los Angeles!!?? (Jul '13) Mar 29 Concerned 4
Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15) Mar 28 Pasquali 532
Lancaster Resident Kathy Kees aka Kathy Rivera Mar 28 DNA searcher 1
See all Palmdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palmdale Forum Now

Palmdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palmdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Palmdale, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,764 • Total comments across all topics: 279,959,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC