Photo Slideshow: Educators take Nasa ...

Photo Slideshow: Educators take Nasa Flight

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: Newms360.com

Itawamba Community College astronomy instructor Bob Swanson and Guntown Middle School science teacher Connie Gusmus are flying high above the Earth's atmosphere this week as part of the 2016 Airborne Astronomy Ambassadors program. The two completed their first flight on NASA's SOFIA on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palmdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gov. Brown declares state of emergency for 50 C... 20 hr Now_What- 2
Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15) Sat winner 521
Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12) Sat winner 233
Palmdale Founders Day Celebration Sat Now_What- 20
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) Mar 7 Mark Phillips 11
Need property in alpine Mar 1 Only_Dirt 1
Looking for Debbie Matthews Mar 1 Looking for my info 1
See all Palmdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palmdale Forum Now

Palmdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palmdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Palmdale, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,887 • Total comments across all topics: 279,518,985

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC