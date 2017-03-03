Northrop Tests New Global Hawk Drone ...

Northrop Tests New Global Hawk Drone Sensor

Friday Mar 3

The MS-177 is intended to surpass the Senior Year Electro-optical Reconnaissance System, or SYERS-2, used in the Northrop is showcasing the sensors for the Global Hawk - by UTC Aerospace Systems - at the Air Force Association's Air Warfare Symposium here. "It's a family of sensors, provides [a broad] area, multispectral collection - seven bands moving to 10 bands of multispectral a and we're the first platform to be fielding it."

