Northrop Grumman begins flight tests ...

Northrop Grumman begins flight tests with MS-177 sensor

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: UPI

Northrop Grumman began flight testing its RA-4 Global Hawk unmanned aircraft system equipped with a UTC MS-177 multi-spectral sensor. The demonstrations, slated to continue through the first half of 2017, mark the first time the sensor has taken flight aboard a high-altitude long-range autonomous aircraft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palmdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for Debbie Matthews 36 min Looking for my info 1
Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15) 10 hr winner 517
Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12) 10 hr winner 229
News Gov. Brown declares state of emergency for 50 C... Feb 20 Now_What- 1
AV needs to get rid of ghetto "people"! (Oct '11) Feb 18 Taz Singh 213
News The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10) Feb 17 Now_What- 7,056
News Lancaster: Brenda Saxton, 55 (Sep '09) Feb 16 Arletha 7
See all Palmdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palmdale Forum Now

Palmdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palmdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. NASA
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
 

Palmdale, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,765 • Total comments across all topics: 279,234,130

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC