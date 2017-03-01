Northrop Grumman begins flight tests with MS-177 sensor
Northrop Grumman began flight testing its RA-4 Global Hawk unmanned aircraft system equipped with a UTC MS-177 multi-spectral sensor. The demonstrations, slated to continue through the first half of 2017, mark the first time the sensor has taken flight aboard a high-altitude long-range autonomous aircraft.
