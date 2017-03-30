NASA prepares for future Satellite by studying Coral Reefs of Hawaii
NASA pulled off a scientific double play in Hawaii this winter, using the same instruments and aircraft to study both volcanoes and coral reefs. Besides helping scientists understand these two unique environments better, the data will be used to evaluate the possibility of preparing a potential future NASA satellite that would monitor ecosystem changes and natural hazards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Add your comments below
Palmdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Double Fatal - West Hills Violent BMW Car Accident
|6 hr
|Newsroom_LA
|2
|Sheriff's "Patrolling" Lake Los Angeles!!?? (Jul '13)
|11 hr
|Concerned
|4
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|Tue
|Pasquali
|247
|Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15)
|Tue
|Pasquali
|532
|Lancaster Resident Kathy Kees aka Kathy Rivera
|Tue
|DNA searcher
|1
|China's top bus firm to shy away from North Ame...
|Mar 27
|Ronald
|1
|Crossdresser bottom hooker for std positive top...
|Mar 21
|cdbottom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palmdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC