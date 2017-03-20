NASA-led study finds 50 vol% biofuel blend reduces soot particle...

A 50:50 by volume blend of conventional Jet A aviation fuel and an aviation biofuel made from Camelina reduces soot particle number and mass emissions from the aircraft by 50 to 70% compared to conventional fuel, YYYY according to a new study published in the scientific journal Nature . The findings are based on an international flight experiment between NASA, the German Aerospace Center and the National Research Council of Canada.

