Mana s death being investigated as homicide after body found near Palmdale
PALMDALE >> An autopsy was pending Saturday for the body of a 35-year-old man found along a road in Angeles National Forest outside Palmdale that had upper body trauma. The body was found at 12:49 p.m. Thursday along Angeles Forest Highway, near Upper Big Tujunga Canyon Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palmdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|Sat
|Now_What-
|13
|Need property in alpine
|Mar 1
|Only_Dirt
|1
|Looking for Debbie Matthews
|Mar 1
|Looking for my info
|1
|Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15)
|Mar 1
|winner
|517
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|Mar 1
|winner
|229
|Gov. Brown declares state of emergency for 50 C...
|Feb 20
|Now_What-
|1
|AV needs to get rid of ghetto "people"! (Oct '11)
|Feb 18
|Taz Singh
|213
Find what you want!
Search Palmdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC