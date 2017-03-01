Mana s death being investigated as ho...

Mana s death being investigated as homicide after body found near Palmdale

PALMDALE >> An autopsy was pending Saturday for the body of a 35-year-old man found along a road in Angeles National Forest outside Palmdale that had upper body trauma. The body was found at 12:49 p.m. Thursday along Angeles Forest Highway, near Upper Big Tujunga Canyon Road.

