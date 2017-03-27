Man suspected of fatally stabbing his grandmother, wounding his mother

PALMDALE >> A 29-year-old man fatally stabbed his grandmother in an attack that also left his mother wounded Thursday in Palmdale, authorities said. Deputies responding to the attack located in the 37000 block of Springfield Street encountered the suspect, who was covered in blood, walking down the street about 3:30 p.m., according to Deputy Trina Schrader of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

