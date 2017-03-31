Man attacks mother, fatally stabs gra...

Man attacks mother, fatally stabs grandmother in the head in Palmdale, officials say

27 min ago

Authorities say a 29-year-old man killed his 82-year-old grandmother and injured his mother in a double-stabbing at a Palmdale home Thursday afternoon. Rachel Kim reports.

