Man attacks mother, fatally stabs grandmother in the head in Palmdale, officials say
Authorities say a 29-year-old man killed his 82-year-old grandmother and injured his mother in a double-stabbing at a Palmdale home Thursday afternoon. Rachel Kim reports.
Palmdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|15 hr
|winner
|248
|North Hollywood school faces cuts because of ri...
|21 hr
|Gina
|1
|Kathy, Kees, Rivera possibly Cross possibly Fra...
|Thu
|DNA searcher
|1
|Double Fatal - West Hills Violent BMW Car Accident
|Wed
|Newsroom_LA
|2
|Sheriff's "Patrolling" Lake Los Angeles!!?? (Jul '13)
|Wed
|Concerned
|4
|Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15)
|Tue
|Pasquali
|532
|Lancaster Resident Kathy Kees aka Kathy Rivera
|Tue
|DNA searcher
|1
