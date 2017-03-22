Lawmakers press NASA to save historic...

Lawmakers press NASA to save historic rocket test stands at Santa Susana Field Lab

SIMI VALLEY >> It had tested the rocket engines that launched the first American astronauts into space, and some of the last. And as local officials push for a more stringent environmental cleanup of the Santa Susana Field Laboratory, federal lawmakers are urging NASA to preserve its historic rocket test stands.

