LA Countya s legal costs mount to $132 million. Herea s why
Los Angeles County spent $132 million last year defending itself from lawsuits and other litigation costs related to the sheriff and fire departments and health services, among others, a recent report shows . The final tally marks an 11 percent increase from the money spent in litigation costs in the 2014-2015 fiscal year as well as a steady rise since 2012-2013, according to the County Counsel's annual report released in February but posted on their website Thursday on request by the Los Angeles Daily News.
