LA Countya s legal costs mount to $13...

LA Countya s legal costs mount to $132 million. Herea s why

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: LA Daily News

Los Angeles County spent $132 million last year defending itself from lawsuits and other litigation costs related to the sheriff and fire departments and health services, among others, a recent report shows . The final tally marks an 11 percent increase from the money spent in litigation costs in the 2014-2015 fiscal year as well as a steady rise since 2012-2013, according to the County Counsel's annual report released in February but posted on their website Thursday on request by the Los Angeles Daily News.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palmdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Palmdale Founders Day Celebration 22 hr Tony 23
Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15) Fri winner 533
Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12) Mar 30 winner 248
News North Hollywood school faces cuts because of ri... Mar 30 Gina 1
Kathy, Kees, Rivera possibly Cross possibly Fra... Mar 30 DNA searcher 1
Double Fatal - West Hills Violent BMW Car Accident Mar 29 Newsroom_LA 2
Sheriff's "Patrolling" Lake Los Angeles!!?? (Jul '13) Mar 29 Concerned 4
See all Palmdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palmdale Forum Now

Palmdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palmdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Final Four
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
 

Palmdale, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,419 • Total comments across all topics: 280,023,490

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC