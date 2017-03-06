LA County voters to decide on quarter-cent sales tax to fund homeless programs
Voters will have a chance Tuesday to cast their ballots for a measure that Los Angeles city and county officials say will help end homelessness. The Los Angeles County Sales Tax for Homeless Services and Prevention, also known as Measure H, proposes a quarter-cent sales tax to raise an estimated $355 million a year for 10 years to help homeless people transition into planned affordable housing, officials have said.
Palmdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|4 hr
|Mark Phillips
|11
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|Mar 4
|Now_What-
|13
|Need property in alpine
|Mar 1
|Only_Dirt
|1
|Looking for Debbie Matthews
|Mar 1
|Looking for my info
|1
|Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15)
|Mar 1
|winner
|517
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|Mar 1
|winner
|229
|Gov. Brown declares state of emergency for 50 C...
|Feb 20
|Now_What-
|1
