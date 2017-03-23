L.A.'s GOP congressman: 'It is hard to find a consensus on...
A handful of California Republicans had declined to take a position on the House GOP's healthcare bill, and now they won't have to. Rep. Steve Knight , the only Republican who represents L.A. County, said he was conflicted up until the vote on the bill was canceled on Friday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palmdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15)
|8 hr
|_Zoey_
|530
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|8 hr
|_Zoey_
|244
|Crossdresser bottom hooker for std positive top...
|Mar 21
|cdbottom
|1
|One man was ejected, BMW Car Accident, Toys R U...
|Mar 18
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|Gov. Brown declares state of emergency for 50 C...
|Mar 12
|Now_What-
|2
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|Mar 11
|Now_What-
|20
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|Mar 7
|Mark Phillips
|11
Find what you want!
Search Palmdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC