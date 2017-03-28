Innocent man freed after spending 20 years behind bars for attempted murder in a Compton shooting
Marco Contreras, right, with Adam Grant, deputy director of Loyola Law School's Project for the Innocent, smiles at his family as a judge orders his release. Contreras spent 20 years behind bars for a shooting he didn't commit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palmdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|China's top bus firm to shy away from North Ame...
|Mon
|Ronald
|1
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|Sat
|winner
|245
|Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15)
|Sat
|winner
|531
|Crossdresser bottom hooker for std positive top...
|Mar 21
|cdbottom
|1
|One man was ejected, BMW Car Accident, Toys R U...
|Mar 18
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|Gov. Brown declares state of emergency for 50 C...
|Mar 12
|Now_What-
|2
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|Mar 11
|Now_What-
|20
Find what you want!
Search Palmdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC