Huntington Beach hires Michelle Ditzhazy as new prosecutor

When California native Michelle Ditzhazy, 31, had a chance to return to the sunny climes of her home state after 41/2 years of prosecuting cases in New Jersey, she jumped at the chance. Ditzhazy was sworn in recently to the newly-created position of community prosecutor in Huntington Beach by Mayor Barbara Delgleize, Orange County District Attorney Tony Reckaukas, and other dignitaries.

