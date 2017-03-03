HT Av March 3, 2017
U.S. Air Force Airman Deontae C. Morris graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Palmdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|6 hr
|Tony
|12
|Need property in alpine
|Mar 1
|Only_Dirt
|1
|Looking for Debbie Matthews
|Mar 1
|Looking for my info
|1
|Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15)
|Mar 1
|winner
|517
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|Mar 1
|winner
|229
|Gov. Brown declares state of emergency for 50 C...
|Feb 20
|Now_What-
|1
|AV needs to get rid of ghetto "people"! (Oct '11)
|Feb 18
|Taz Singh
|213
