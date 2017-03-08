HSR Investment-Grade Study Shows Promising Numbers for Future Revenue and Ridership
The High Desert Corridor is one of 16 highway projects that has been identified under the 30/10 Initiative for acceleration. The Los Angeles Metropolitan Transit Authority has partnered with Caltrans, the High Desert Corridor Joint Powers Authority and other agencies to expedite this project.
Palmdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|5 hr
|Now_What-
|20
|Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15)
|Wed
|winner
|519
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|Wed
|winner
|231
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|Mar 7
|Mark Phillips
|11
|Need property in alpine
|Mar 1
|Only_Dirt
|1
|Looking for Debbie Matthews
|Mar 1
|Looking for my info
|1
|Gov. Brown declares state of emergency for 50 C...
|Feb 20
|Now_What-
|1
