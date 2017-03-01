High-speed rail station in Victorvill...

High-speed rail station in Victorville by 2021?

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

Plans call for the first phase of the high-speed rail component of the multi-modal High Desert Corridor, connecting Palmdale and Las Vegas through Victorville, to be completed by 2021, officials said Thursday. The project, which is expected to cut travel time by half in peak- and off-periods and relieve the oft-congested Interstate 15, would then be rolled out in additional phases, concluding with extension stops in Burbank in 2026 and Los Angeles and Anaheim in 2029.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palmdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need property in alpine 23 hr Only_Dirt 1
Looking for Debbie Matthews Wed Looking for my info 1
Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15) Wed winner 517
Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12) Wed winner 229
News Gov. Brown declares state of emergency for 50 C... Feb 20 Now_What- 1
AV needs to get rid of ghetto "people"! (Oct '11) Feb 18 Taz Singh 213
News The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10) Feb 17 Now_What- 7,056
See all Palmdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palmdale Forum Now

Palmdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palmdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Palmdale, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,662 • Total comments across all topics: 279,261,369

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC