From the Archives: Cars abandoned dur...

From the Archives: Cars abandoned during 1983 snowstorm

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Feb. 3, 1983: After a winter storm, cars without chains sit abandoned along Interstate 14 seven miles south of Palmdale. Feb. 3, 1983: After a winter storm, cars without chains sit abandoned along Interstate 14 seven miles south of Palmdale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palmdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15) 3 hr winner 517
Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12) 3 hr winner 229
News Gov. Brown declares state of emergency for 50 C... Feb 20 Now_What- 1
AV needs to get rid of ghetto "people"! (Oct '11) Feb 18 Taz Singh 213
News The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10) Feb 17 Now_What- 7,056
News Lancaster: Brenda Saxton, 55 (Sep '09) Feb 16 Arletha 7
News The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster Feb 16 Wondering2 2
See all Palmdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palmdale Forum Now

Palmdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palmdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Palmdale, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,611 • Total comments across all topics: 279,226,538

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC