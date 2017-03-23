Fremont to switch to district-based e...

Fremont to switch to district-based election system

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: Contra Costa Times

Threatened by a lawsuit, the Fremont City Council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday that puts the city on track to switch from at-large to district-based elections. Fremont is the latest to be targeted by a law firm wielding the California Voting Rights Act to effectively force cities to let voters select council members to represent their districts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palmdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12) 3 hr winner 241
Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15) 3 hr winner 527
Crossdresser bottom hooker for std positive top... Tue cdbottom 1
One man was ejected, BMW Car Accident, Toys R U... Mar 18 Newsroom_LA 1
News Gov. Brown declares state of emergency for 50 C... Mar 12 Now_What- 2
Palmdale Founders Day Celebration Mar 11 Now_What- 20
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) Mar 7 Mark Phillips 11
See all Palmdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palmdale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at March 23 at 12:34AM PDT

Palmdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palmdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. South Korea
  5. Wildfires
 

Palmdale, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,002 • Total comments across all topics: 279,752,325

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC