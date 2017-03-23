Fremont to switch to district-based election system
Threatened by a lawsuit, the Fremont City Council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday that puts the city on track to switch from at-large to district-based elections. Fremont is the latest to be targeted by a law firm wielding the California Voting Rights Act to effectively force cities to let voters select council members to represent their districts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Add your comments below
Palmdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|3 hr
|winner
|241
|Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15)
|3 hr
|winner
|527
|Crossdresser bottom hooker for std positive top...
|Tue
|cdbottom
|1
|One man was ejected, BMW Car Accident, Toys R U...
|Mar 18
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|Gov. Brown declares state of emergency for 50 C...
|Mar 12
|Now_What-
|2
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|Mar 11
|Now_What-
|20
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|Mar 7
|Mark Phillips
|11
Find what you want!
Search Palmdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC