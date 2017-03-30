Former 'Power Rangers' star jailed fo...

Former 'Power Rangers' star jailed for roommate's death

Thursday Mar 30 Read more: The London Free Press

Actor Ricardo Medina, Jr. has been sentenced to serve six years behind bars for the stabbing death of his roommate. The former Power Rangers star was accused of using a samurai sword to kill Joshua Sutter, 36, following a heated argument over the actor's girlfriend in their Palmdale, California home in January, 2015.

