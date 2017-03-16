Former 'Power Rangers' actor pleads guilty to killing roommate with sword

A former actor who once played one of the Power Rangers in the children's superhero television series has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for stabbing his roommate to death with a sword, prosecutors said. Ricardo Medina, 38, entered the plea Thursday in Antelope Valley court, admitting that he killed Josh Sutter after the two had a dispute at Green Valley home in January 2015, according to a statement by the Los Angeles County district attorney's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.