Former 'Power Rangers' actor pleads guilty to killing roommate with sword
A former actor who once played one of the Power Rangers in the children's superhero television series has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for stabbing his roommate to death with a sword, prosecutors said. Ricardo Medina, 38, entered the plea Thursday in Antelope Valley court, admitting that he killed Josh Sutter after the two had a dispute at Green Valley home in January 2015, according to a statement by the Los Angeles County district attorney's office.
