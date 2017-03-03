Conference aims to - Fire up the Future'

The theme this year for the Antelope Valley Board of Trade's Annual Business Outlook Conference was "Fire Up the Future," and fired up the conference was, attended by some 800 people or more from many walks of life. Celebrated at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds in Lancaster, Calif., this, the 45th AVBOT Annual Business Outlook Conference predicted a bright and prosperous future for the growing Antelope Valley.

