A second Metrolink station is about to break ground at Burbank Airport
Metrolink is adding a new access point to the recently renamed Hollywood Burbank Airport , this one for riders on the Antelope Valley line, says Urbanize LA . The commuter rail's Ventura Line already has a stop near the airport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palmdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crossdresser bottom hooker for std positive top...
|14 hr
|cdbottom
|1
|Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15)
|19 hr
|_Zoey_
|526
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|19 hr
|_Zoey_
|240
|One man was ejected, BMW Car Accident, Toys R U...
|Mar 18
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|Gov. Brown declares state of emergency for 50 C...
|Mar 12
|Now_What-
|2
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|Mar 11
|Now_What-
|20
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|Mar 7
|Mark Phillips
|11
Find what you want!
Search Palmdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC