Teachers fly with NASA

Teachers fly with NASA

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 27 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

A few lucky educators recently flew aboard SOFIA, NASA's Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy, in a a once-in-a-lifetime experience. SOFIA, NASA's Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy 747 plane, is readied for a flight out of the NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center at Palmdale Regional Airport in Palmdale, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palmdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Palmdale Founders Day Celebration 2 hr Tony 12
Need property in alpine Mar 1 Only_Dirt 1
Looking for Debbie Matthews Mar 1 Looking for my info 1
Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15) Mar 1 winner 517
Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12) Mar 1 winner 229
News Gov. Brown declares state of emergency for 50 C... Feb 20 Now_What- 1
AV needs to get rid of ghetto "people"! (Oct '11) Feb 18 Taz Singh 213
See all Palmdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palmdale Forum Now

Palmdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palmdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Palmdale, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,095 • Total comments across all topics: 279,288,655

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC