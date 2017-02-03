Rhonda Nelson receives Civ-Mil's Member of the Year Award
Rhonda Nelson received the Member of the Year award from out-going Civ-Mil president John Fergione recently after the Civ-Mil inauguration banquet. Fergione said Nelson was an easy choice for the award.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Aerotech News And Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palmdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|Feb 1
|Pasquali
|221
|Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15)
|Jan 31
|_Zoey_
|507
|AV needs to get rid of ghetto "people"! (Oct '11)
|Jan 31
|Now_What-
|210
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Jan 27
|LongBeachGirl
|1
|L.A., Glendale seek injunction against Toonervi... (Nov '08)
|Jan 27
|CarToonerville
|134
|Watch for high winds on 5, 14, 118, 138 and 210...
|Jan 25
|GalaxyDraperies
|3
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|Jan 21
|Tony
|10
Find what you want!
Search Palmdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC