Protesters seek out California's Republican members of Congress at their homes

Doryce Caballero, 59, left, of Lancaster, Dwyn Valdriz, 35, middle, of Palmdale, and Carole Lynn Valdriz, 35, right, of Palmdale held candles in Lancaster on Feb. 23. A couple dozen activists came out to a suburban cul-de-sac in Lancaster Thursday night to hold a candlelight vigil outside Rep. Steve Knight's house, part of a statewide effort targeting seven GOP representatives . The protesters were there in large part to demand a town hall meeting with Knight to discuss the Trump administration's immigration and healthcare policies.

