Palmdale crash kills at least one

Tuesday Feb 28

PALMDALE >> At least one person was killed in a crash on an Antelope Valley highway near Palmdale, authorities said today. The two-vehicle collision was reported at 11:21 p.m. Monday on the northbound 14 Freeway near the Angeles Forest Highway onramp, said California Highway Patrol Officer Tony Polizzi.

