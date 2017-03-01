New pastor joins First Baptist flock

New pastor joins First Baptist flock

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: Tehachapi News

Members of the First Baptist Church can look forward to growth as it welcomes a new leader, Pastor John Lopez, and his wife, Nita, to the congregation. Pastor Lopez will officially take over the reins as of March 19. All are invited to join in the Sunday service to welcome them to the community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palmdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need property in alpine Wed Only_Dirt 1
Looking for Debbie Matthews Wed Looking for my info 1
Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15) Wed winner 517
Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12) Wed winner 229
News Gov. Brown declares state of emergency for 50 C... Feb 20 Now_What- 1
AV needs to get rid of ghetto "people"! (Oct '11) Feb 18 Taz Singh 213
News The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10) Feb 17 Now_What- 7,056
See all Palmdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palmdale Forum Now

Palmdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palmdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Palmdale, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,910 • Total comments across all topics: 279,282,591

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC