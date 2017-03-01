New pastor joins First Baptist flock
Members of the First Baptist Church can look forward to growth as it welcomes a new leader, Pastor John Lopez, and his wife, Nita, to the congregation. Pastor Lopez will officially take over the reins as of March 19. All are invited to join in the Sunday service to welcome them to the community.
