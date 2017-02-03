Man killed, 4 seriously hurt in desert crash north of LA
Authorities say a motorist walked away with minor injuries from a single-vehicle crash that killed a passenger and seriously injured four others on a desert road in northern Los Angeles County. The California Highway Patrol says four people were thrown from the car Saturday as it flipped over and slammed into a utility pole east of Palmdale.
