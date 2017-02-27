Lawmakers support creating task force to study impaired driving by marijuana users
The California Highway Patrol would form a task force to develop methods for identifying when drivers are impaired by marijuana or prescription drugs, under legislation that moved forward on Tuesday. The study would also look at technology for measuring impairment by the chemical THC, under legislation proposed by the California Police Chiefs Assn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Palmdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15)
|Sun
|winner
|515
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|Sun
|winner
|227
|Gov. Brown declares state of emergency for 50 C...
|Feb 20
|Now_What-
|1
|AV needs to get rid of ghetto "people"! (Oct '11)
|Feb 18
|Taz Singh
|213
|The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10)
|Feb 17
|Now_What-
|7,056
|Lancaster: Brenda Saxton, 55 (Sep '09)
|Feb 16
|Arletha
|7
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Feb 16
|Wondering2
|2
Find what you want!
Search Palmdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC