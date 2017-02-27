Lawmakers support creating task force...

Lawmakers support creating task force to study impaired driving by marijuana users

The California Highway Patrol would form a task force to develop methods for identifying when drivers are impaired by marijuana or prescription drugs, under legislation that moved forward on Tuesday. The study would also look at technology for measuring impairment by the chemical THC, under legislation proposed by the California Police Chiefs Assn.

