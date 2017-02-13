Ita s not dry yet, Southern Californi...

Ita s not dry yet, Southern California, and more raina s on the way

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

Over a three-day period ending at 6 this morning, the storm now poised to clear out dropped as much as 1.97 inch of rain in Avalon and as little as trace amounts in Palmdale, according to a National Weather Service precipitation summary. Other significant L.A. County rainfall figures included 1.92 inch at Getty Center, 1.86 inch at Camp 9 in the San Gabriel Mountains, and 1.54 inch in Northridge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palmdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Palmdale Founders Day Celebration Sun Tony 11
Any other sex addicts here in the AV?? (Jun '16) Fri Willbilly13 5
Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12) Feb 1 Pasquali 221
Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15) Jan 31 _Zoey_ 507
AV needs to get rid of ghetto "people"! (Oct '11) Jan 31 Now_What- 210
News The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster Jan 27 LongBeachGirl 1
News L.A., Glendale seek injunction against Toonervi... (Nov '08) Jan 27 CarToonerville 134
See all Palmdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palmdale Forum Now

Palmdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palmdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

Palmdale, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,367 • Total comments across all topics: 278,829,285

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC