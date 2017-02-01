Hundreds of protesters showed up at Rep. Steve Knight office to ask him not to repeal Obamacare
Kathy DeChellis, a 64-year-old retired school teacher, stood in the hallway outside Republican Rep. Steve Knight's district office in the Los Angeles suburb of Santa Clarita and recalled the last time she went to a political protest. It was 1971, when she was a college student at the University of San Francisco and marched around Golden Gate Park to protest the Vietnam War.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Palmdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|Wed
|Pasquali
|221
|Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15)
|Tue
|_Zoey_
|507
|AV needs to get rid of ghetto "people"! (Oct '11)
|Jan 31
|Now_What-
|210
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Jan 27
|LongBeachGirl
|1
|L.A., Glendale seek injunction against Toonervi... (Nov '08)
|Jan 27
|CarToonerville
|134
|Watch for high winds on 5, 14, 118, 138 and 210...
|Jan 25
|GalaxyDraperies
|3
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|Jan 21
|Tony
|10
Find what you want!
Search Palmdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC